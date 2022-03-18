AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after buying an additional 1,253,188 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. 3,974,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

