AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $5.55 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.62. 10,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.