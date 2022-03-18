AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335,058 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.