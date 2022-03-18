AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,759,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,674,000 after acquiring an additional 350,216 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,976 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,588,000.

DFAT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. 190,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,880. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

