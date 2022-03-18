AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $82.81. 835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

