AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,920 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,868. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

