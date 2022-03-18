AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 520 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $21.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $893.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,631,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $902.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $932.25. The company has a market capitalization of $897.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.