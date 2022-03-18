AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 8,111 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEMB. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CEMB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,344 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

