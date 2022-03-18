AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,794 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.59% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 465,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,848 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

AVDE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,875. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.