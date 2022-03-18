AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. 2,912,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

