AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.

BNDW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.57. 262,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,059. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

