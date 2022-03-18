AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,867 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000.

ACWI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.93. 45,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,876. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

