AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,589 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 241,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 77,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.