AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,221 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 4.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $69,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 931,957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,900,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 797.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 682,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 606,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.92. 64,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,845,313. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

