AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 998 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 151.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

Allstate stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,064. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

