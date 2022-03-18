AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $5.74 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 2.46% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.85. 385,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,752. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.