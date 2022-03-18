AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 17,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 103,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.24. 23,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

