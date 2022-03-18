AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $164.28. 10,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,117. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.94 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

