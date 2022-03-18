AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,677. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

