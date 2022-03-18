AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading 4.7% Higher

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.97. 51,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 25,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000.

