Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Aegis in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

