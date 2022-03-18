Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,416 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 1.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 204,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

