Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,126 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 143,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

