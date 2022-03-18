Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,581 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.01 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22.

