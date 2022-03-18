Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $346.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.82 and a 200-day moving average of $351.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

