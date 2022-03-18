Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Realty Income by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Realty Income by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $66.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

