Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $180.89 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

