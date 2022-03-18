Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,915 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $247.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $619.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

