Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,659 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $45.13.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

