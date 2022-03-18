Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,162 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after buying an additional 641,004 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,395,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 260,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

