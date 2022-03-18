Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $253.00 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $221.83 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

