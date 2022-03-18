AG Mortgage Investment Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 11,139 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,882% compared to the average volume of 562 call options.

Separately, Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 266,147 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MITT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.91. 753,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 141.14%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

