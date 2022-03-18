Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $259,050.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AGTI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,591. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
