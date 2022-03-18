Agostino Ricupati Sells 5,607 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE COO traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $421.31. 461,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

