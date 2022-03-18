Agrello (DLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,752.00

Agrello (DLT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Agrello has a total market cap of $323,821.32 and approximately $16,752.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Agrello has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Agrello Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

