Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $245,650.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,835.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.32 or 0.07045081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00268357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.00745497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00070213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.52 or 0.00464963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00417261 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

