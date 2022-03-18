Aion Reaches Market Cap of $43.87 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Aion has a total market cap of $43.87 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,859.12 or 1.00114106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00069744 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.02 or 0.00239206 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.16 or 0.00287397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00128564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00030712 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

