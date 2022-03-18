Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $973,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $6.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.02. The company had a trading volume of 120,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of -215.82 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.