Akash Network (AKT) Achieves Market Cap of $125.81 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002638 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $125.81 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.45 or 0.07024349 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,888.79 or 0.99998846 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

