Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.45

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.45 and last traded at C$20.27, with a volume of 66793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.23.

AD.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.61.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.50. The firm has a market cap of C$916.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.