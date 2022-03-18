Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Market Cap of $157.29 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $157.29 million and $11.53 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00368764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00072367 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00093650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

