Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Algoma Steel Group Inc (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.86 and last traded at C$13.84. Approximately 192,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 100,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

ASTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

