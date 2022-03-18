Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.30

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.30 and traded as high as C$19.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 1,150,330 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Peters & Co reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.