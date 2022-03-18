Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $415,074.14 and approximately $8,495.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.84 or 0.07024169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,709.46 or 0.99962599 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

