Alliance Global Partners Lowers Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Price Target to $2.00

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.56 on Friday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 833,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 282,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 269,111 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.