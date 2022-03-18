AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $46.12 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

