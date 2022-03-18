Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

