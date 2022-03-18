Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,677 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.32. 7,697,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

