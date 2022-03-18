Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.32. 413,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

