Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 9.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $26,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.89. 3,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,915. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $221.83 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day moving average of $252.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

